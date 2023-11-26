Vatican Draws the Line on Ordaining Women, Homosexuality

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, has informed German bishops that women can't be ordained and that changes in the church's teaching on homosexuality cannot be topics for discussion, according to the National Catholic Register.

In an Oct. 23 letter to Beate Gilles, secretary general of the German Bishops' Conference, Parolin wrote that the church has "no authority whatsoever to confer priestly ordination on women."

Regarding homosexuality, Parolin wrote, "For even if one recognized that from a subjective point of view there may be various factors that call on us not to judge people, this in no way changes the evaluation of the objective morality of these acts."