Trump Vows to Save Flavored Vape Products

Friday, 20 September 2024 09:27 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said he will save flavored vaping products if re-elected.

"I saved Flavored Vaping in 2019, and it greatly helped people get off smoking," Trump wrote Friday in a post on his Truth Social account. "I raised the age to 21, keeping it away from the 'kids.' Kamala and Joe want everything banned, killing small businesses all over the Country. I’ll save Vaping again."

In his first term, the Trump administration rolled out a limited ban on flavored e-cigarettes, after Trump previously promised to ban all flavored vaping products from gas stations and convenience stores, but backed off two days later in a tweet, saying vaping could help people stop smoking.

In November 2019, Trump met with public health groups, tobacco industry CEOs and vaping advocates.

Trump’s proposal banned the sale of all sweet and fruity flavored vape pods and cartridges within 30 days but allow gas stations and convenience stores to continue selling menthol cartridges and vapes, Politico said. It also allowed vape shops to sell a broad range of e-cigarette liquids in so-called open-tank vaping systems, which commonly are used by adults, Politico reported.

Free market advocates and small business vape shop owners and vape-makers supported the proposal while anti-tobacco advocates accused Trump of caving, Politico reported at the time.

"It is a capitulation to both Juul and vape shops and gives a green light to the e-cigarette industry to continue to target and addict kids with flavored products," said Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, in a statement at the time.

As California attorney general, Vice President Kamala Harris supported a bill that sought to keep electronic cigarettes away from minors.

Friday, 20 September 2024 09:27 PM
