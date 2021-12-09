×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: vaping | smoking | health | fitness | lawsuit

Defunct Vape Company Agrees to $50 Million Settlement Over Marketing to Minors

Defunct Vape Company Agrees to $50 Million Settlement Over Marketing to Minors

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Thursday announced a settlement under which the defunct e-cigarette retailer Eonsmoke agreed to pay $50 million to resolve allegations it marketed and sold vaping products to minors by appealing to their social media preferences. (Steven Senne/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 09 December 2021 08:40 PM

The defunct e-cigarette retailer Eonsmoke has agreed to pay $50 million to resolve allegations it marketed and sold vaping products to minors by appealing to their social media preferences, ABC News reported.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office accused the company of "a coordinated advertising campaign intentionally targeted at consumers who were not of the minimum legal purchase age to purchase tobacco products," announced the settlement on Thursday.

According to the state, Eonsmoke, which shut down in April 2020, sold e-cigarette products without conducting any age verification at the time of sale or delivery. The state attorney general also alleged that the company marketed vaping products to underage teens through social media and included popular youth culture references.

"Eonsmoke coordinated a campaign that intentionally targeted young people and sold dangerous and addictive vaping products directly to minors through their website," Healey said in a news release.

"We were the first to take action against this company and its owners," she added. "Today, we are holding them accountable and permanently stopping them from conducting these illegal practices in our state."

The co-owners of Eonsmoke, Gregory Grishayev and Michael Tolmach, have agreed to pay a combined $750,000 as part of the settlement.

The men also agreed to obtain authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and give notice to the state attorney general's office if they seek to sell tobacco in the future.

Healey had previously sent a cease-and-desist letter in September 2018 ordering Eonsmoke to stop selling its products in Massachusetts.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The defunct e-cigarette retailer Eonsmoke has agreed to pay $50 million to resolve allegations it marketed and sold vaping products to minors by appealing to their social media preferences, ABC News reported.
vaping, smoking, health, fitness, lawsuit
251
2021-40-09
Thursday, 09 December 2021 08:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved