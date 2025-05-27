WATCH TV LIVE

Vance Featured at $1M per Head Fundraiser for Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 27 May 2025 05:41 PM EDT

Vice President JD Vance will be the "special guest speaker" at a fundraiser for President Donald Trump's super PAC in Las Vegas on Tuesday that will net $1 million per attendee, The Washington Post reported.

Citing an invitation it obtained, the Post reported Tuesday night's event is billed as a "private roundtable & photo opportunity" with Vance as the headline speaker.

On Wednesday, Vance is scheduled to speak at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas. Trump sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are also scheduled to speak at the conference.

Tuesday night's fundraiser for MAGA Inc. isn't Vance's first with a price tag of $1 million per person in support of Trump's political operations. He also headlined a private dinner for Trump during the week of GOP meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this year.

Vance is also the first vice president to serve as the finance chair for the Republican National Committee.

Attendees of the fundraiser was not reported. However, the Post reported crypto leaders have been willing to pay top dollar for access to both Trump and Vance.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


