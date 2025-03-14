WATCH TV LIVE

Vance Expects 'High Level' TikTok Deal by April 5

Friday, 14 March 2025 04:41 PM EDT

Vice President J.D. Vance said Friday he expects a "high level" TikTok deal by the April 5 deadline.

“There will almost certainly be a high-level agreement that I think satisfies our national security concerns, allows there to be a distinct American TikTok enterprise,” he told NBC News during an interview aboard Air Force Two.

President Donald Trump tapped Vance and national security adviser Michael Waltz last month to oversee the potential sale of the social media app.

TikTok's fate has been up in the air since a law requiring its owner ByteDance to either sell it on national security grounds or face a ban took effect on Jan. 19. Trump, after taking office on Jan. 20, signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of the law. 

