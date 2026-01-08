WATCH TV LIVE

Vance Announces New Assistant AG Role to Combat Fraud

Thursday, 08 January 2026 01:58 PM EST

Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday the ⁠administration is creating a ​new assistant attorney general position with nationwide ⁠jurisdiction to combat fraud involving taxpayer ⁠dollars, ​adding ⁠that a nominee would be announced in the ⁠coming ​days. 

Vance made the announcement during a White House briefing. 

"We know that the fraud isn't just happening in Minneapolis; it's also happening in states like Ohio. It's happening in states like California," Vance said.

"What we're doing in order to help coordinate this remarkable interagency effort from the Trump administration, but also to make sure that we prosecute the bad guys, and do it as swiftly and efficiently as possible, is we are creating a new assistant attorney general position who will have nationwide jurisdiction over the issue of fraud," he said.

The vice president said the position will be based in the White House and overseen by him and President Trump.

Vance said the administration expects to nominate a candidate in the coming days and that he has spoken with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., who he said has pledged a swift confirmation.

“This is the person who is going to make sure we stop defrauding the American people,” Vance said.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


