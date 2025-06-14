Although Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a vocal skeptic about the efficacy of many vaccines, more older Americans are embracing the shots as new benefits continue to emerge, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told the outlet that older Americans are more likely to feel the effects of viruses. "The population over 65, which often suffers the worst impact of respiratory viruses and others, now has the benefit of vaccines that can prevent much of that serious illness," he said.

On Monday, RFK Jr. purged all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends which shots to give Americans and at what age. On Wednesday, Kennedy then named eight new members, many of whom share his skepticism of vaccines.

Yet despite the increased pushback coming from the new policy makers in the federal government, new studies show those over 65 have the most faith in the efficacy of vaccines with more than 80% being confident in the MMR, shingles, pneumonia, and flu shots. Although the COVID shot still lingers toward the bottom of the confidence list, more than two-thirds of older adults believed in its safety.

One recent finding that may unite both skeptics and supporters is a new study out of Stanford that found being vaccinated against shingles can reduce the risk of dementia by 20%. Dr. Pascal Geldsetzer, an epidemiologist at the Knight Initiative for Brain Resilience at Stanford and lead author of the study noted that some inherit bias can affect the results. "People who are healthier and more health-motivated are the ones who get vaccinated," he said, adding, "It's hard to know whether this is cause and effect or whether they're less likely to develop dementia anyway."

Some have speculated that singles virus could contribute to dementia so suppressing them could then in turn protect the brain. Dr. Paul Harrison, a psychiatrist at Oxford and a senior author of the study said "I don't think anybody knows," but added, "I'm not convinced there's something there."