Small-Business Group Prepares Biden Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit

A small-business advocacy group is preparing to file a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its coronavirus vaccine requirement, according to Fox News.

President Joe Biden announced last week that his administration will soon require businesses of a certain size to require employee vaccinations or conduct weekly COVID-19 tests. Biden tasked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration with writing and implementing the rule.

In response, the Job Creators Network has prepared possible legal action should OSHA initiate the president's plan.

"President Biden's vaccine mandate on small businesses is unconstitutional and a dramatic overreach of federal authority," said Alfredo Ortiz, CEO and president of the Job Creators Network. "To hold the Biden administration accountable and stand up for small businesses, Job Creators Network plans to file a lawsuit to block the implementation of this order."

"Small businesses are already contending with a historic labor shortage and this order will add expensive new barriers to finding and keeping employees,'' Ortiz said. "The federal government doesn't have the power to require small businesses to carry out its de facto national vaccine mandate. JCN's lawsuit intends to block this federal power grab."

The potential JCN legal action isn't the only lawsuit that has been or possibly will be filed. Earlier today, Newsmax reported that 24 attorneys general from GOP states threatened legal action directed at the Biden administration.

''We are not a country that rules by edict and if President Biden's power grab goes unchecked, it will have dire consequences for our nation,'' said Alan Wilson, South Carolina attorney general and chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Fox News reported Thursday that in June, 99.5% of all COVID-19 deaths were of unvaccinated people. There have been a total of 14,115 U.S. deaths as a result of breakthrough cases, or COVID-19 cases that occurred in vaccinated people, and 70% of them were older than 65. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that no COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective against the virus.