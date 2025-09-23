VA Awards $84M to Fight Veteran Homelessness

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced $84 million in grants to 176 organizations to help veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

In a Tuesday press release, the VA said $42 million in grants will cover legal services and another $42 million in grants will go toward case management services to improve housing retention by veterans at risk of becoming homeless or who were previously homeless and are transitioning to permanent housing.

"No one who served our nation in uniform should go without shelter," VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a statement. "These grants will provide crucial support and services to help thousands of Veterans on their journey back to self-sufficiency."

The VA's Grant and Per Diem program will distribute grants that will fund approximately 100 case manager positions that provide essential services:

Assistance with housing search and placement.

Home visits to monitor housing stability and assess the need for services and other support.

Assistance with access to educational activities that support personal empowerment and independence.

The VA's Legal Services for Homeless Veterans and Veterans At-Risk for Homelessness Grants program will distribute grants:

Assistance with landlord-tenant disputes to prevent eviction.

Help with court proceedings for child support, custody, or estate planning.

Help with obtaining benefits like state and federal compensation.

Defending veterans in criminal cases, such as outstanding warrants, fines, and driver’s license revocation.

On Monday, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced more than $83.5 million in grants to 11 Florida organizations to help Veterans who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.

Throughout fiscal year 2026, the grants will fund the organizations as they help veterans access such things as housing and housing counseling, health care, financial planning services, childcare, legal assistance and transportation.

"Supportive services like childcare, housing counseling and financial planning can be important catalysts for preventing or resolving homelessness," David Dunning, Interim Veterans Integrated Service Network 8 Network director, said in a South Florida Hospital News and Healthcare Report.

"These grants will help bring crucial support to thousands of Veterans in need across the nation."