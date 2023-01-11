USC Stops Using Word 'Field,' Citing Racist Connotations

The University of Southern California's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work will discontinue official usage of the word "field" over fears it could be perceived as racist.

In a letter from USC's Practicum Education Department, students and staff within the school were told to stop using the designation in its "curriculum and practice" in favor of the word "practicum."

"This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that could be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language," the department stated. "Language can be powerful, and phrases such as 'going into the field' or 'field work' may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign."

Dr. Houman David Hemmati, an ophthalmologist and research scientist, shared the letter to Twitter critiquing the decision, asking if it was "with merit or empty virtue signaling?" before tagging Fox News host Laura Ingraham and billionaire Elon Musk.

Vassilios Papadopoulos, interim dean of USC's School of Social Work, later confirmed the letter's validity to Fox News, clarifying that it was "joining other universities in making this change" but not prohibiting any words.

"The university does not maintain a list of 'banned' or discouraged words. As an institution of higher education, we will continue to use words — including the word 'field' — that accurately encompass and describe our work and research, while also continuing our efforts to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all," Papadopoulos said.

Hemmati later tweeted: "A lot changed after recent scandals with med Dean (prostitutes/meth on campus), mass molestor campus doctor and admissions bribery. Much of the leadership replaced with ultra woke. Sad to see."