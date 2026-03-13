Sources: US Readies Taiwan Arms Package

A major U.S. arms package for Taiwan that includes advanced interceptor missiles is ready for President Donald Trump's approval and could be signed after his trip to China this month, sources briefed on the discussions said.

With a price tag of about $14 billion, the arms deal would be the largest ever for the democratically governed island, which faces steadily rising military pressure from China.

Sources familiar with the administration's thinking told Reuters the deal was under wraps ahead of Trump's planned trip to Beijing from March 31 to April 2 to meet President Xi Jinping, but could be announced after his return.

Xi told Trump in February that arms sales to Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory, must be handled with "prudence."

Trump's moves to secure a favorable trade deal with China have raised concerns among some China watchers that he could curb U.S. military support for Taiwan.

But the queued arms approval suggests that the administration plans to maintain, or even increase, support. That, in turn, would ease anxiety in Taipei.

The package largely consists of PAC-3 and NASAMS air defense missiles, one of the sources said.

"As soon as the president gives the thumbs up, those are ready to be officially announced. Everything is done," said the source, who, like the others, spoke on condition of anonymity, given the sensitivity of the matter.

Another $6 billion in "asymmetric" defense capabilities was also awaiting approval and could be announced in linked or subsequent packages, the source added. The source declined to specify what those capabilities are.

Trump's National Security Strategy issued last year says deterring conflict over Taiwan is a priority for Washington, "ideally by preserving military overmatch."

But Trump's comments, including a February remark to journalists that he was "talking" to Xi about Taiwan arms sales, have stirred speculation that he could scale back the long-standing U.S. practice of providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself, which is written in to U.S. law.

Last month, the New York Times reported the package had been delayed to avoid upsetting Xi ahead of Trump's China visit.

Nonetheless, Trump's arms sales approvals to the island in his second term have already surpassed the amount approved by his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden over four years, including an $11 billion package in December for various missiles, drones, artillery and aircraft parts.

Taiwan's parliament authorized the government on Friday to sign contracts for four weapons systems included in that $11-billion package ahead of lawmakers' formal spending approval, to ensure the deal met a signing deadline.

Analysts say U.S. administrations going back decades have timed weapons approvals for Taiwan around sensitive political engagement with Beijing. China's foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters that the government's "opposition to U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region is consistent and unequivocal."

China, which considers Taiwan its own territory, regularly demands that the U.S. stop selling it weapons.

In response to questions to the White House, a senior U.S. official confirmed more weapons approvals were in the works.

"Arms sales are working their way through the process. There is no change to our policy with respect to Taiwan," the official said.

Two Taiwan sources familiar with the matter said that Washington has repeatedly assured them of its support.

But the upcoming summit has been a source of uncertainty. Beijing was seeking to delay U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and has been trying to create a better atmosphere ahead of the summit, including by toning down military pressure on the island, another Taiwan source familiar with the matter said.

"We have confidence in Trump, though. Beijing has underestimated the strategic vision of the White House," the source said.

Taiwan's defense ministry told Reuters that its arms procurement projects have completed "preliminary coordination" with the U.S. side, and the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency has provided information on items to be purchased and delivery schedules.

Taiwan's defense ministry said in January that an arms deal with the U.S. covering four items was in the offing, but said it could not give details before they were provided to the U.S. Congress, the usual process for approval of such sales.

The U.S. State Department has said it supports increased defense spending by the island. Raymond Greene, Washington's top diplomat in Taiwan, said in January that the U.S. was "fully committed to delivering critical systems as quickly as possible."