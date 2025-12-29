WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: us southern command | drug boats | pacific

U.S. Military Kills Two in Strike on Suspected Drug Boat in Pacific

Monday, 29 December 2025 09:21 PM EST

The U.S. military said it killed two men in a strike on a boat suspected of carrying drugs in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday.

"Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters," the U.S. Southern Command said in a post on X.

No U.S. personnel were harmed during the operation, the military said.

The post was accompanied by video footage of the strike on a vessel.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. military said it killed two men in a strike on a boat suspected of carrying drugs in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday.
us southern command, drug boats, pacific
83
2025-21-29
Monday, 29 December 2025 09:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved