U.S. Military Kills Two in Strike on Suspected Drug Boat in Pacific

The U.S. military said it killed two men in a strike on a boat suspected of carrying drugs in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday.

"Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters," the U.S. Southern Command said in a post on X.

No U.S. personnel were harmed during the operation, the military said.

The post was accompanied by video footage of the strike on a vessel.