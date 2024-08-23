WATCH TV LIVE

US Issues Fresh Sanctions for Backing Russia's War

By    |   Friday, 23 August 2024 04:03 PM EDT

The U.S. issued fresh sanctions on various Chinese and Russian companies that support the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, The Hill reported.

The U.S. on Friday released a list of nearly 400 companies facing sanctions for their support for Russia, most of which are Chinese but some are based in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Belarus, among others.

These sanctions are aimed at stemming the trade of microprocessors and other small-scale electronics and machine tools to Russia. Two of the top machine tools suppliers in China and six Chinese suppliers of electronic components are among those included on the sanctions list.

"We remain concerned by the magnitude of dual-use goods exports from the [People's Republic of China] to Russia," the State Department said in a statement. "Imports from the PRC are filling critical gaps in Russia's defense production cycle, thereby enabling it to produce weapons, ramp up defense production, and bolster its military-industrial base."

The U.S. also accused multiple companies in China and Hong Kong of supporting the Russian surveillance and reconnaissance drone-making company, the Special Technology Center.

Friday, 23 August 2024 04:03 PM
