Tags: us military | iran | backed group | iraq | syria

Iran-Backed Iraqi Group to Resume Strikes on US Troops

By    |   Friday, 09 February 2024 10:06 PM EST

The Iranian-backed group held responsible for a drone strike that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan on Jan. 28 said Friday it will resume attacks on U.S. troops in Syria and Iraq.

The statement by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq comes days after a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Wednesday killed Abu Baqir al-Saadi and Arkan Al Alawi, senior military commanders for Kataib Hezbollah, which supports the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

The targeting of al-Saadi, who was responsible for Kataib Hezbollah's drone program, was part of President Joe Biden's retaliatory measures following the drone attack in Jordan, which also injured 40 U.S. service members.

"The occupied enemy does not leave tired and treacherous and does not understand anything other than the language of arms," the group said in the statement, a translation of which was posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"This was clearly demonstrated by his recent targeting of the Mujahideen of the Popular Mobilization of Qa'im, Akashat and other locations, and he added to his crimes by assassinating the great commander" Abu Baqir al-Saadi "in Baghdad, thus breaking all the rules of engagement."

The U.S. military's initial retaliation to the drone attack in Jordan occurred Feb. 2, targeting a facility in Iraq used by the Popular Mobilization Forces and the command and communications centers of pro-Iranian groups in al-Qa'im and Akashat located on both sides of the Syria-Iraq border.

The Pentagon has said there have been at least 168 attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East since Israel began its war in the Gaza Strip in October against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it will conduct "painful blows" and "extensive attacks" to drive U.S. forces out of Iraq.

"We invite our brothers in Jihad to join the ranks of the resistance," the statement said. "To pack their orders for active participation in expelling the occupation at this historical stage for Iraq and the region."

Newsmax reached out to the White House and Pentagon for comment.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 09 February 2024 10:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

