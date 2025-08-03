US No. 2 World Destination for Migrating Millionaires

The U.S. is set to gain a net 7,500 millionaires in 2025, making it the No. 2 destination in the world for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) choosing to relocate, Business Insider reported Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates is the top destination, with 9,800 HNWIs, and Italy is third (3,600), according to the report. In all, 142,000 millionaires are set to relocate in 2025, bringing billions of investable wealth with them, according to the report.

The U.K. leads the world in millionaire outflows, one expert told BI, followed by China and India. Britain is projected to lose 16,500 millionaires in 2025.

"A record-breaking 142,000 millionaires are projected to relocate internationally, and for the first time in a decade of tracking, a European country — the U.K. — leads the world in millionaire outflows," Dominic Volek, the head of private clients at Henley & Partners, an investment migration consultancy, told Business Insider. "It reflects a deepening perception among the wealthy that greater opportunity, freedom, and stability lie elsewhere."

Volek said Florida is "especially popular" with incoming HNWIs, and California's Silicon Valley remains No. 1 globally among wealthy tech entrepreneurs.

"The USA is still attracting record numbers of HNWIs in 2025," Volek told BI, "with strong inflows coming from Asia, Latin America and the U.K."

Switzerland and Saudi Arabia round out the top 5 of incoming millionaires. Singapore, Portugal, Greece, Canada, and Australia round out the top 10, according to BI.