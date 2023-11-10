×
Tags: us | diplomats | warn | biden admin | arab | fury

Report: Diplomats Warn Biden Admin of Arab Fury Aimed at US

By    |   Friday, 10 November 2023 03:41 PM EST

American diplomats have warned the Biden administration that the ire of the Arab world against America is growing, saying that the U.S. is "losing badly on the messaging battlespace," according to a CNN report Friday.

CNN cited diplomatic cables it says it obtained.

The cable reflect the anger of Arab countries that see the United States' support of Israel "as material and moral culpability in what they consider to be possible war crimes," according to the report.

The cable came from the U.S. embassy in Oman and was written by the second-highest U.S. official in Muscat and sent to the National Security Council, CIA and FBI, among others, CNN reported.

Another cable CNN said it obtained, this one from Cairo, cited a passage from commentary of an Egyptian newspaper that highlighted "President Biden's cruelty and disregard for Palestinians exceeded all previous US presidents."

Israel, of course, is exacting revenge against Hamas terrorists over the incursion of Israel and the ensuing massacre of 1,400 that began Oct. 7. Israel has acquiesced to four-hour pauses in its onslaught of Hamas in Gaza to allow for the entry of aid. However, Arab countries and many in the U.S. are demanding a full cease-fire. Israel has agreed to a cease-fire — when the hostages are released and/or when Hamas is exterminated.

"I think some progress has been made," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday in India ahead of his trip back to the U.S. "But I was also very clear that much more needs to be done in terms of protecting civilians and getting humanitarian assistance to them."

Blinken added that "Far too many Palestinians have been killed" in Gaza.

Further, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday that U.S. bases in the Mideast have now been attacked 46 times since Oct. 17.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


