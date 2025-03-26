US Deploys More B-2 Bombers to Diego Garcia, Suggesting Upcoming Strike

The U.S. is building up its deployment of B-2 Spirit strategic bombers to Diego Garcia, a key military outpost in the Indian Ocean, an indication of potential air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, reported TWZ.

The report comes two days after U.S. airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels pounded sites across the country into early Tuesday, with the group saying one attack in the capital killed at least two people and wounded more than a dozen others.

The American strikes on the rebels, who threaten maritime trade and Israel, entered their 10th day without any sign of stopping. They are part of a campaign by U.S. President Donald Trump targeting the rebel group while also trying to pressure Iran, the Houthis’ main benefactor.

According to TWZ, more than 30% of the U.S. Air Force’s B-20 bombers, all stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, have been dispatched to Diego Garcia.

"A B-2 Spirit bomber arrived at Hickam Air Force Base," Air Force Global Strike Command told TWZ today in response to questions about the in-flight emergency and recent B-2 movements in the Indo-Pacific region more broadly.

"U.S. Strategic Command, its components, and subordinate units routinely conduct global operations in coordination with other combatant commands, services, and participating U.S. government agencies to deter, detect, and, if necessary, defeat strategic attacks against the United States and its allies," AFGSC added. "To preserve operational security, we do not discuss details about exercises or operations."