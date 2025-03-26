WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us | bombers | b2

US Deploys More B-2 Bombers to Diego Garcia, Suggesting Upcoming Strike

By    |   Wednesday, 26 March 2025 06:06 PM EDT

The U.S. is building up its deployment of B-2 Spirit strategic bombers to Diego Garcia, a key military outpost in the Indian Ocean, an indication of potential air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, reported TWZ.

The report comes two days after U.S. airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels pounded sites across the country into early Tuesday, with the group saying one attack in the capital killed at least two people and wounded more than a dozen others.

The American strikes on the rebels, who threaten maritime trade and Israel, entered their 10th day without any sign of stopping. They are part of a campaign by U.S. President Donald Trump targeting the rebel group while also trying to pressure Iran, the Houthis’ main benefactor.

According to TWZ, more than 30% of the U.S. Air Force’s B-20 bombers, all stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, have been dispatched to Diego Garcia.

"A B-2 Spirit bomber arrived at Hickam Air Force Base," Air Force Global Strike Command told TWZ today in response to questions about the in-flight emergency and recent B-2 movements in the Indo-Pacific region more broadly.

"U.S. Strategic Command, its components, and subordinate units routinely conduct global operations in coordination with other combatant commands, services, and participating U.S. government agencies to deter, detect, and, if necessary, defeat strategic attacks against the United States and its allies," AFGSC added. "To preserve operational security, we do not discuss details about exercises or operations."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. is building up its deployment of B-2 Spirit strategic bombers to Diego Garcia, a key military outpost in the Indian Ocean, an indication of potential air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, reports TWZ.
us, bombers, b2
243
2025-06-26
Wednesday, 26 March 2025 06:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved