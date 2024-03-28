US Army to Investigate 2 More Apache Helicopter Crashes

A U.S. Army Apache helicopter crashed during a training exercise near Fort Carson, Colorado, injuring two soldiers, military officials said Thursday.

The incident marked the second such crash involving an U.S. military Apache helicopter within 48 hours, Axios reported Thursday.

The crash involving a Boeing AH-64 Apache assigned to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, occurred at about 6:30 p.m. local time Wednesday, according to Army spokespersons. The soldiers suffered minor injuries and were hospitalized.

An investigative team from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Novosel, Alabama, will examine the incident, Military.com reported.

The U.S. Army National Guard recently grounded its entire fleet of Apache helicopters after two crashes in February. The officials added the latest crash led to the temporary grounding of all aviation assets at Fort Carson.

Meanwhile, two pilots were injured Monday when an AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, The Associated Press reported. The names of the pilots and the extent of their injuries weren't released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The recent incidents add to a string of military aviation crashes.

In February, two National Guardsmen died in a helicopter crash in Mississippi, and five Marines perished in a helicopter crash in California during a routine training flight from Creech Air Force Base near Las Vegas to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

Military officials have not disclosed the causes of the recent crashes, and investigations are ongoing.