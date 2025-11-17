Trump Hails UN Security Council Backing Gaza Peace Plan

President Donald Trump on Monday praised what he described as a landmark resolution by the United Nations Security Council that backs the Middle East peace plan his administration brokered.

The resolution forms the central plank of the Trump administration's next steps to implement a lasting peace in the Gaza Strip following the two-year war between Israel and Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists.

The resolution passed the 15-member Security Council with 13 votes in favor — Russia and China abstained.

"Congratulations to the World on the incredible Vote of the United Nations Security Council, just moments ago, acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me, and include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"This will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations, will lead to further Peace all over the World, and is a moment of true Historic proportion!

"Thank you to the United Nations, and all of the Countries on the U.N. Security Council, China, Russia, France, The United Kingdom, Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, South Korea, Pakistan, Panama, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia.

"Also thank you to those Countries that weren't on this Committee, but strongly backed the effort, including Qatar, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkiye, and Jordan.

"The members of the Board, and many more exciting announcements, will be made in the coming weeks," Trump said.

The resolution authorized elements of Trump's 20-point peace plan, including the establishment of a "Board of Peace" as a transitional authority that he will helm, and the creation of a temporary International Stabilization Force in Gaza, according to a draft seen by CNN.

Some diplomatic sources told CNN the resolution will help authorize countries to participate in the stabilization force because it has U.N. backing.

The resolution states that the board would also oversee the disarmament of Hamas and other terrorist factions — a key Israeli demand — and the reconstruction of Gaza, according to CNN.

Further, the resolution also contains a reference to Palestinian statehood, stating that "after the [Palestinian Authority] reform program is faithfully carried out and Gaza redevelopment has advanced, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood."

Hamas rejected the resolution, saying it fails to meet Palestinians' rights and demands and seeks to impose an international trusteeship in Gaza that Palestinians and "resistance factions" oppose, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"Assigning the international force with tasks and roles inside the Gaza Strip, including disarming the resistance, strips it of its neutrality, and turns it into a party to the conflict in favor of the occupation," the terror group added.