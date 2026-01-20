WATCH TV LIVE

UN to Hold Emergency Session on Iran, Document Shows

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 07:14 AM EST

The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session on Iran in the coming days, with proponents aiming to discuss "alarming violence" used against protesters, a ‍document showed on Tuesday.

An Iranian official ‍said authorities have verified at least 5,000 deaths in the protests which are ⁠the biggest demonstrations since 2022, prompting U.N. rights chief Volker Turk to condemn the violence.

"A special session is ​needed because of the importance and urgency of the situation, in particular due to credible reports of alarming violence, crackdowns ‍on protesters and violations of international human rights law across ⁠the country," according to a letter written by Iceland's ambassador Einar Gunnarsson on behalf of a group of countries including Germany and Britain, and seen by Reuters.

Human Rights Watch ⁠has denounced mass ​unlawful killings and is ⁠asking for an existing U.N. probe, set up by the ‍council in 2022 after the last wave of protests, to investigate the deaths ‌and be given extra financing to do so.

Iran's diplomatic mission did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment. ​Diplomats said Iran ‍had sent to missions pages of rebuttal against allegations of a crackdown, saying the clashes followed ‍armed attacks on security forces.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


