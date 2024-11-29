WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | zelenskyy | war | russia | nato | trump

Zelenskyy: 'Hot Phase' of War Can End With NATO Concession

Friday, 29 November 2024 04:10 PM EST

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he would consider a ceasefire deal to end the “hot phase of the war” against Russia in exchange for NATO membership of unoccupied territories, saying the occupied territories could be returned later diplomatically.

In an interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy said it’s a scenario that could work provided the NATO invitation recognizes Ukraine’s internationally accepted borders.

"If we want to stop the hot phase of the war, we need to take under the NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control," Zelenskyy told Sky News. “We need to do it fast. And then on the [occupied] territory of Ukraine, Ukraine can get them back in a diplomatic way."

It’s a proposal that "no one has ever offered ... to us officially,” Zelenskyy said.

Further, Zelenskyy said he would need assurances that Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t come back for more of Ukraine. NATO, he said, should “immediately” cover Ukrainian territories it still controls, “otherwise [Putin] will come back.”

Zelenskyy’s interview comes the same day as a report that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged his NATO counterparts to issue an invitation at a meeting in Brussels next week to Kyiv to join the military alliance. In a letter, Sybiha’s renewed the push to secure an invitation to join NATO, an effort that would show Putin that he could not achieve one of his main goals — preventing Kyiv from becoming a NATO member.

Zelenskyy’s interview with Sky News is a departure from previous statements he’s made, once saying Ukraine "will never exchange any status for any of our territories,” the Kyiv Independent reported.

However, Zelenskyy’s new position could be a direct result of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory earlier this month.

"We have to work with the new president" in order to "have the biggest supporter,” Zelenskyy told Sky News.

"I want to work with him directly because there are different voices from people around him. And that's why we need not to [allow] anybody around to destroy our communication," he said.

"We have to try to find the new model. I want to share with him ideas and I want to hear from him."

Zelenskyy said he last spoke with Trump in September.

“It was a very good meeting and it was an important first step — now we have to prepare some meetings."

Trump on Wednesday tapped Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general who has presented him with a plan to end the war in Ukraine, to serve as a special envoy for the conflict.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 29 November 2024 04:10 PM
