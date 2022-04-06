Pentagon Says Ukraine Can 'Absolutely' Win the War

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it assessed that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, even as U.S. officials speak of the risk of a protracted conflict.

"Of course they can win this," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

"The proof is literally in the outcomes that you're seeing everyday ... absolutely they can win."

Most observers agree that Ukraine fighters have put up far more resistance than Moscow had anticipated, prompting the Russians to pull back some forces from sites like the capital city, Kyiv, and shift attention to eastern regions of Ukraine where some separatists are more aligned with them.

The shifting of forces has been at a great cost, with emerging reports of mass graves and hundreds of Ukraine bodies left in the streets by Russian forces.

