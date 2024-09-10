Ukraine Urges US, UK to Allow Strikes Deeper Into Russia

Ukraine is intensifying its call for permission to strike targets deep inside Russia as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy prepare to visit Kyiv, signaling a critical moment in the ongoing debate over military restrictions, Politico reported.

The two top diplomats are expected to discuss key military aid, including the potential expansion of Ukraine's use of long-range weapons, such as U.S.-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems.

Kyiv has long sought permission to use these weapons to hit Russian targets beyond the current operational limits set by allies like the U.S. and U.K. These restrictions are intended to prevent escalation and manage limited supplies of the high-demand missiles. However, Ukraine's leadership argues that loosening these constraints is crucial to striking key Russian logistics hubs and airfields contributing to Moscow's war effort.

Based on a recent conversation with the secretary of state, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Mike McCaul, R-Texas, said he expects positive news from Blinken's visit.

"What I've been briefed on, it looks like that's the message they're going to give [Ukraine], that they can use [ATACMS] cross-border," McCaul said in an interview. While Blinken is reportedly supportive, McCaul acknowledged that the final decision still rests with President Joe Biden and his administration.

A senior Biden administration official confirmed that Blinken's visit will include discussions about Ukraine's requests. However, the official noted that no decision has been made regarding expanding Ukraine's strike capabilities. Blinken will relay the Ukrainian arguments to President Biden and his national security team for further deliberation.

Ukraine's case for lifting restrictions was bolstered during a recent visit to Washington by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and senior adviser Andriy Yermak. They stressed the importance of targeting critical infrastructure in Russia that remains out of reach under the current limitations.

Ukraine's advocates argue that deeper strikes could shift momentum on the battlefield, particularly with the ATACMS, which have a range of up to 190 miles.

Both the U.S. and the U.K. have maintained restrictions on using these long-range weapons within Russian territory, fearing an escalation of the war.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a senior Senate Armed Services Committee member, noted growing bipartisan support for granting Ukraine more freedom to strike inside Russia.

"I believe it's actively under consideration by the administration," he said.

As the Biden administration reviews its Ukraine strategy, recent Russian attacks, including a devastating glide bomb assault, have intensified the pressure for action.

McCaul speculated that the White House may seek to negotiate a peace deal before the upcoming U.S. elections, but only if Ukrainian forces can achieve significant victories with expanded military capabilities.

After months of deliberation, the classified report on the administration's updated Ukraine strategy has been delivered to Capitol Hill. This report, mandated by a $95 billion supplemental aid bill passed in April, outlines long-term military and economic support for Kyiv.