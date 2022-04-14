Ukraine's Arrest of Medvedchuk Nets 26 Cars, 55 Homes, Yacht

Viktor Medvedchuk, a fugitive who was the most prominent representative of pro-Russian political factions in Ukraine and a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been found and arrested by Ukraine's secret services.

The arrest has led to the seizure of 150 of Medvedchuk's assets, including 26 cars, 32 apartments, 23 houses, 30 plots of land, 17 parking spots and a yacht, according to CNBC.

Ukraine says it has foiled a Kremlin plot to bring Medvedchuk to Russian occupied territories before going to Moscow, according to the report.

A media mogul and politician, Medvedchuk has been charged with treason, allegedly conspiring with the Kremlin to overthrow Ukraine's government.

The former leader of a pro-Russian opposition party capture has been met with enthusiasm in Kyiv and irritation in Moscow.

Analysts saying Medvedchuk will become a valuable pawn in the Russia-Ukraine talks to end the devastating war that the Kremlin has unleashed on its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Medvedchuk was detained Tuesday in a special operation carried out by Ukraine's state security service, or the SBU. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed Russia could win Medvedchuk's freedom by trading Ukrainians now held captive by the Russians.

The 67-year-old oligarch escaped from house arrest several days before the hostilities broke out Feb. 24 in Ukraine. He is facing between 15 years and a life in prison on charges of treason and aiding and abetting a terrorist organization for mediating coal purchases for the separatist, Russia-backed Donetsk republic in eastern Ukraine.

Medvedchuk has close ties with Putin, who is believed to be the godfather of his youngest daughter. His detention has sparked a heated exchange between officials in Moscow and Kyiv.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of Russia's Security Council and the country's former president, posted threats to Ukrainian authorities on the messaging app Telegram, referring to them as "freaks" and warning them to "carefully look around and firmly lock the doors at night."

Zelenskyy's adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, in response, called Medvedev a "nobody," and said his words were "nasty and, as usual, stupid."

"The friendly relations between Putin and Medvedchuk turn him into a valuable trophy for Kyiv, and in the Kremlin they spark fury and a dangerous desire for revenge," Volodymyr Fesenko, an analyst at the Penta Center, told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "The fate of Medvedchuk will undoubtedly become a subject of bargaining and one of the points of undercover agreements between Kyiv and Moscow."

Zelenskyy has released a photo of Medvedchuk sitting in handcuffs and wearing a camouflage uniform with a Ukrainian flag patch, in which he looks tired but visibly unharmed.

Medvedchuk's wife, Oksana Marchenko, has appealed to Zelenskyy, calling for her husband to be released and given guarantees that "his life would not be in danger."

"My husband is being persecuted for political reasons against the laws of Ukraine," Marchenko said.

Medvedchuk is the head of the political council of Ukraine's pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life party, the largest opposition group in the Ukrainian parliament. He is one of its 44 lawmakers in the 450-seat Rada. The activity of his party was suspended for the duration of the war at Zelenskyy's initiative.

"The war automatically turned Medvedchuk into [Russia's] accomplice, since he personally advised Putin on Ukrainian affairs and directly or indirectly influenced many of the Kremlin's decisions," Fesenko said. "Zelenskyy no longer needs to be careful, and by arresting Medvedchuk, he wants to show that he is not afraid of the Kremlin and is ready to bargain, having different cards on the negotiating table."

Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine's national security agency, said Wednesday that the Russian security service, the FSB, had planned to evacuate Medvedchuk, disguised as a Ukrainian serviceman, to Moscow through the disputed territory of Transnistria in Moldova, where Russia has troops stationed.

A trained lawyer and wealthy businessman who served in political roles since the 1990s, Medvedchuk had been placed under house arrest last year to face treason and terrorism financing charges, which he denies.

Born in Russia, Medvedchuk has often been photographed with Putin. He describes the Russian president as a personal friend and says Putin is the godfather to his youngest daughter, Daryna.

Medvedchuk served as chief of staff of Ukrainian president Leonid Kuchma from 2002-2005. He was an opponent of Kuchma's pro-Western successor Viktor Yushchenko, and a close associate of Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine's last pro-Russian president, who fled to Russia after being ousted in a popular uprising in 2014.

In 2008, Ukrainian Focus magazine estimated Medvedchuk's wealth at $460 million. His investments include energy, resources, and media.

During the conflict with Russia in eastern Ukraine in 2014, he played a role in peace negotiations, including serving as a member of Ukraine's negotiating team for the exchange of prisoners.

In 2014, the United States placed Medvedchuk on its sanctions list over his alleged role during the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea. In 2021, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Medvedchuk for his involvement in what the authorities called the financing of terrorism. He denied those charges.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Medvedchuk was involved in the illegal sale of coal from separatist-controlled territories in the east of Ukraine. Last year, Ukraine nationalized an oil products pipeline owned by Medvedchuk and closed several television channels which the media associated with him.

In May 2021, Medvedchuk was placed under house arrest and charged with high treason and later with aiding terrorism.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in compiling this report.