British Foreign Secretary Weighs Giving Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is supportive of an initiative to redistribute frozen Russian assets to victims of the invasion of Ukraine, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

The report comes as Truss is scheduled to give a speech on Monday to a Ukraine reconstruction conference in Lugano, Switzerland, in which she is expected to claim that the U.K. will position itself as Kyiv's main partner in the recovery process.

According to The Guardian, Truss has told members of Parliament: "I am supportive of the concept. We are looking at it very closely. The Canadians have in fact just passed legislation. This is an issue that we are working on jointly with the Home Office and the Treasury, but I certainly agree with the concept. We just need to get the specifics of it right."

She added that such a plan would "most probably" need legislation but not necessarily.

More than 120,000 homes in Ukraine have been destroyed during the Russian invasion, creating the need for billions of dollars in funds to help restore the nation, experts estimate, according to The Guardian.

In addition, some 6.4 million Ukrainians have left the country, while an additional 6 million to 7 million citizens have fled their homes and relocated to western parts of the nation.