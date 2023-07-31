Report: Zelenskyy Could Push Peace Plan at UN Assembly

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly might attend a September session of the United Nations General Assembly to push a 10-point "peace formula."

Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported Monday that Zelenskyy is expected to participate in sessions and meetings during the week of the UNGA gathering.

At the top of his agenda is a "peace formula" plan to end the war that calls for Russian troops to withdraw completely from Ukraine, release all prisoners of war and deportees, and ensure food and energy security, Bloomberg reported.

The plan also includes security guarantees for Ukraine when the fighting ends and aims to restore safety around the occupied nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, which Zelenskyy said is at risk from Russian sabotage.

According to Bloomberg, discussions about the Zelenskyy plan will be held over the weekend at a gathering hosted by Saudi Arabia. The news outlet reported that more than two dozen nations were invited.

Zelenskyy's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg, and a White House National Security Council spokesman declined to comment.

Kyiv has been pushing for a summit on the peace formula during the UN gathering, Bloomberg reported, though some Ukraine allies are reluctant because of the complex logistics.

Bloomberg reported some allies also first want to see more countries from the "global south" backing the concept, floating an alternative option of a Security Council discussion about peace in Ukraine.

The problem with that option is that it would involve Russia's participation. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to attend the UNGA session.