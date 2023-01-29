×
Tags: ukraine | russia | weapons

Zelenskyy: We Need Faster Supplies, New Weapons to Confront 'Tough' Situation

volodymyr zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Getty)

Sunday, 29 January 2023 03:14 PM EST

Ukraine is facing a "very tough" situation in the eastern Donetsk region and needs faster weapons supplies and new types of weaponry to withstand Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

"The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region — there are constant Russian attacks," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We have to speed up events, speed up supplies and open up new weapons options for Ukraine."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
93
Sunday, 29 January 2023 03:14 PM
