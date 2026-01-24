Russia, Ukraine Discuss 'Outstanding Elements' of Peace Plan

A UAE government spokesperson said Saturday that the second day of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi focused on the "outstanding elements" of the U.S.-proposed peace framework.
The spokesperson said the talks included "direct engagement" between officials from both countries and were held in a "constructive and positive atmosphere."
The Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the prospects of additional talks with Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, said that Moscow remains open to a continuation of dialogue, the RIA state news agency reported.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.