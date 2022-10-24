×
Tags: ukraine | russia | missile | programmers

Report: 'Remote Control Killers' Behind Russia's Missile Strikes

(Newsmax)

Monday, 24 October 2022 08:44 PM EDT

Amid Russia's ramping up of airstrikes against Ukraine, a recent investigation reveals that "remote control killers" allegedly programmed Russian missiles used in attacks against Ukraine.

The six-month investigation conducted by the non-profit Bellingcat, Latvia's The Insider, and Germany's Der Spiegel found a clandestine group of military engineers operating within the Russian Armed Forces' "Main Computation Centre of the General Staff" to program missile flight paths, allegedly.

"The clandestine group of engineers that we identified," the report reads, "appears to consist of three teams of approximately 10 engineers each, with each team dedicated to one specific high-precision missile type."

The report questions whether some of the missiles' flight paths, which struck civilians, were laid out intentionally; due to bad intelligence; or their pre-programmed flight paths were defective. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


