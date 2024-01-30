Ukraine Reports Bringing Down Russian Fighter Jet

Ukraine's military is reporting that it brought down a Russian SU-34 supersonic fighter-bomber over the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.

The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said during an early morning operational briefing Tuesday that the plane was shot down Monday, bringing Moscow's losses to 332 total aircraft in the almost two years since the war started, reports Newsweek.

The military further reported that in the last day, Russia also lost 31 artillery systems, 29 armored combat vehicles, and 10 tanks.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry congratulated the troops on X, where it announced the jet's downing and commented "Great job, warriors."

The Russian Defense Ministry has not confirmed Ukraine's claims or issued a statement, reports Defence Blog, which notes that the SU-34 is Russia's most advanced twin-seat supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber.

The Kremlin says the SU-34 is the "crown jewel" of its aviation capability, but it has in recent years been used in low-altitude bombing missions because of a lack of guided missiles, the site reported.

The ongoing war has come at a high cost to both sides' air forces, with Ukraine hoping for deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to boost its Soviet-era fleet, reports Newsweek.

The Russian SU-34s have been targeted before by Ukraine, with its military intelligence agency reporting earlier this month that one of the jets "burned down" at an airbase near Chelyabinsk in western-central Russia.

Ukraine also said in late December that it had shot down three SU-34s over its Kherson region in one day, and on Christmas Eve, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said five "Su" aircraft had been shot down in the week leading up to the holiday.

Meanwhile, Russia said in September 2023 that it had lost a SU-34 jet during a "scheduled training flight in its Voronezh region.

In October 2022, another one of the fighter-bombers crashed into a residential building in the port city of Yeysk, located in Russia's Krasnodar region on the Sea of Azov across from Ukraine, killing 15 people.