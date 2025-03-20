Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Near as Leaders Push Talks

Ukraine and Russia are "just a breath away from a full ceasefire" after three years of war, a State Department spokesperson said Thursday, signaling a potential breakthrough in negotiations facilitated by the United States, The Hill reported.

"We are just a breath away from a full ceasefire, and then we can begin to talk about not just peace for a week or six months, but an enduring peace that the people of Ukraine and Russia and the world can rely on," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told anchor Nichole Berlie on "NewsNation Now."

"That is what America has helped facilitate, and that's what we're continuing to do each day."

The statement comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday expressed support for a push by President Donald Trump to establish a limited ceasefire with Russia. The proposal would halt strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure as a step toward broader peace negotiations.

"One of the first steps toward fully ending the war could be ending strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy said on the social platform X. "I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it."

Zelenskyy emphasized the necessity of such a measure, stating, "We believe that such steps are necessary to create the possibility for a comprehensive peace agreement to be prepared during the ceasefire."

The United States had previously proposed that Ukraine and Russia suspend attacks on energy facilities and other critical infrastructure as an initial move toward a larger peace deal. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for several hours by phone on Tuesday, followed by a conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has prioritized ending the Russia-Ukraine war, which passed its three-year mark last month. His administration has actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to mediate between the two nations.

"We have never been closer to peace with these two parties," Bruce said, underscoring the significance of the ongoing discussions.

The potential ceasefire marks a turning point in the conflict, which has devastated Ukrainian infrastructure and led to thousands of casualties on both sides. While previous peace efforts have stalled, the latest talks indicate growing momentum toward a resolution.

Kyiv and Moscow have not confirmed the ceasefire agreement, but diplomatic efforts continue. The White House has reiterated its commitment to securing a lasting peace, with officials indicating that further negotiations are expected in the coming days.

As discussions progress, international observers are watching closely for any formal announcements that could signal the end of hostilities.