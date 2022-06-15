Defense Secretary Urges Allies to 'Redouble Military Aid' to Ukraine

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday urged Western allies to “redouble their military aid to Ukraine,” which is facing “a pivotal moment on the battlefield” in its four-month war with Russia, reports The New York Times.

“We can’t afford to let up, and we can’t lose steam. The stakes are too high,” Austin said during a meeting in Brussels of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that included 45 participating countries.

“We must intensify our shared commitment to Ukraine’s self-defense, and we must push ourselves even harder to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself, its citizens, and its territories.

"Make no mistake. Russia’s unprovoked and indefensible invasion isn’t just a danger to Ukraine, it’s a menace to European security and it’s an affront to the rules-based international order that protects us all. So, we must continue to rise to meet this challenge.”

Ukraine is suffering up to 1,000 casualties per day in Donbas, according to a top Ukrainian official.

“Gen. [Mark] Milley and I have been in a number of fights. And when you’re in a fight, you can never get enough,” Austin said in Brussels. “I certainly understand where the Ukrainians are coming from, and we’re going to fight hard to give them everything they need.”

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with an additional $1 billion in military aid.

"The bravery, resilience, and determination of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire the world," Biden said. "And the United States, together with our allies and partners, will not waver in our commitment to the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom."