Ukraine Envoy Keith Kellogg to Step Down in January

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, will depart his post in January as the administration intensifies its push to broker an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

A White House official confirmed to Newsmax on Thursday that Kellogg will leave in January, but offered no explanation.

His planned departure follows months of internal debate over how far the United States should go in pressing Ukraine toward negotiations.

Kellogg's role is a temporary designation unless confirmed by the Senate under a 2021 law that limits such appointments to 360 days, making January a natural endpoint.

Kellogg has been regarded by European and Ukrainian officials as one of Kyiv's key advocates within an administration that has often aligned more closely with the Kremlin's negotiating positions.

Supporters say he consistently stressed the strategic importance of helping Ukraine defend itself and frequently prevailed in internal debates when Trump grew frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kellogg's influence was complicated by the emergence of Steve Witkoff, Trump's close friend and chief envoy to Russia, whose direct discussions with Putin have increasingly shaped the administration's approach.

Witkoff has driven a renewed diplomatic push that includes a 28-point framework negotiated with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Details of the plan, which reportedly include Ukrainian concessions on territory and arms limits, have alarmed some members of Congress who view it as tipping toward Moscow's demands.

Kellogg, previously national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence and a one-time senior National Security Council official, also played a central role in securing the release of dozens of political prisoners from Belarus in exchange for limited sanctions relief.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled Thursday that negotiations remain preliminary, writing on X that any durable peace will require both sides to make difficult concessions.

"Ending a complex and deadly war such as the one in Ukraine requires an extensive exchange of serious and realistic ideas," Rubio wrote. "And achieving a durable peace will require both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions.

"That is why we are and will continue to develop a list of potential ideas for ending this war based on input from both sides of this conflict."