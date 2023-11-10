×
Tags: ukraine | electric system | winter | russia | oil | gas | infrastructure

Ukraine Open to Attacks on Russia's Oil, Gas Systems

By    |   Friday, 10 November 2023 10:22 PM EST

Ukraine's energy minister said the country will consider retaliatory strikes against Russia's oil and gas infrastructure if Moscow once again targets Ukraine's electric system ahead of winter.

German Galushchenko, who was in Washington to meet with Biden administration officials and lawmakers, told Politico it "would only be fair" to strike Russia's main economic driver as Moscow continues to try to thrust Ukraine into darkness and cold by bringing down their power grid.

Russia has attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 60 times in the past several weeks.

"When answering [Russia's attack], we would answer by taking the same approach, attacking their energy infrastructure," Galushchenko told Politico.

Galushchenko's comments come a month after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country would "respond" in kind if Russia targets Ukraine's grid.

Galushchenko met with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; State Department Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt; and lawmakers Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., among others. He was lobbying for American aerial defense systems among other equipment, according to Politico.

His visit comes amid a time when support for Ukraine, especially among House Republicans, is drying up. It's especially problematic given Congress' ongoing struggle to pass the year's appropriations and Israel's need for aid amid its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

