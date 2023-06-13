×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | depleted uranium | abrams tanks

US to Send Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine

By    |   Tuesday, 13 June 2023 04:54 PM EDT

The United States is preparing to provide depleted uranium rounds to Ukraine for Abrams tanks being shipped to the country to help fight off the ongoing Russian invasion.

The White House previously agreed to provide Ukraine with 31 refurbished M1A1 Abrams tanks, which are expected to be delivered in the fall. U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal on Monday that the Biden administration is expected to send the rounds after weeks of internal debates over how best to arm the tanks.

The Pentagon reportedly pushed for shipping depleted uranium rounds that the U.S. Army utilizes and are effective against Russian armor.

"The projectile hits like a freight train," said Rand Corporation defense analyst Scott Boston, a former Army artillery officer. "It is very long and very dense. So it puts a great deal of kinetic energy on a specific point on an enemy armor array." 

Boston added: "Tank-on-tank fighting hasn't seemed to be very common in this war. But to the extent that it happens, we'd like the Ukrainians to win at it."

The discussions come as Ukraine launches its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled had begun on Saturday.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United States is preparing to provide depleted uranium rounds to Ukraine for Abrams tanks being shipped to the country to help fight off the ongoing Russian invasion.
ukraine, depleted uranium, abrams tanks
195
2023-54-13
Tuesday, 13 June 2023 04:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved