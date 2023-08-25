Ukraine Exposes Corruption Scheme Involving High-Ranking Officials

Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities have exposed an intricate embezzlement scheme centering on acquiring humanitarian food aid. Two prominent Ukrainian officials have emerged as suspects.

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) discovered that the country's first deputy minister of agricultural policy and food, along with the former deputy minister of economy, is alleged to have embezzled close to $1.7 million, according to Politico.

Amid the war with Russia, Ukraine remains besieged by an unrelenting wave of corruption. In January, the nation was jolted by twin corruption scandals, pivoting on governmental procurement of military rations and power generators.

In a marked departure from past practices of concealing suspect dealings, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy embarked on a sweeping crackdown.

Zelenskyy previously ousted regional military recruitment leaders, replacing them with front-line veterans or those scarred by combat experiences.

The latest corruption scheme exposed the procurement of food designated for humanitarian aid across multiple regions, including Donetsk, Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Kyiv, as confirmed by SAPO.

As per the agencies, one instance involved the first deputy minister of agrarian policy acquiring food at prices that were notably exceeding market values. This transaction occurred through a controlled company, which subsequently sourced the products from a Polish manufacturer at the prevailing market rate. Between March and August 2022, Ukraine's railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, incurred an inflated expense of more than $776,000.

"[The minister] was aware of the actual market value of the products, as he regularly received relevant data from the state statistical service," noted NABU in an official statement. "He also knew about the possibility of purchasing products from Ukrainian manufacturers but deliberately ignored this fact."

In an arrangement involving both officials, sustenance was once again acquired at elevated prices through an intermediary firm, which sourced the items at market rates from a Turkish manufacturer. The deputy minister of economy concealed evidence of superior offers and coerced officials into unlawfully endorsing applications and invoices from the controlled enterprises.

This resulted in an overpayment of more than $908,000 by Ukrzaliznytsia to the implicated firms.

"Having been received, the funds were transferred to a foreign company with signs of fictitiousness for further legalization," NABU said. "Draft records outlining the distribution of the ill-gotten gains were discovered during a search at a scheme participant's place."