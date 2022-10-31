Only Half of Govt UFO Sightings Can Be Explained

A 22-page review set to hit Congress sometime this week will reveal, among 366 UFO cases over the last year by U.S. officials, only 150 could be explained away, the Daily Mail reported.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence's classified document includes video evidence shot by Reaper drones in the Middle East that caught floating orbs hovering before "suddenly bolting off the screen."

In addition, situations similar to the 2004 "Tic Tac" UFO case witnessed by crew members of the USS Nimitz are said to be included. Those crafts display supersonic speeds and quick maneuverability with no apparent propulsion.

According to the source who informed the Daily Mail, the report, when delivered, will seek to stress that half have been solved while largely ignoring the 150 cases still up in the air.

"They're patting themselves on the back that they've resolved over half of them," the ODNI source told the outlet. "But we don't give a crap about the ones they've resolved."

"Yeah, there's balloons up there, and balloons are sometimes mistaken for UAP [unidentified aerial phenomena]," they conceded. "But there are s***loads of classified videos that are pretty profound and pretty clear."

He also emphasized the ODNI does "not want to talk about this stuff" to Congress because the agency is not sure what they are exactly.

The classified file, mandated by the latest National Defense Authorization Act, has reportedly been sent to the House and Senate Armed Services, Appropriations, Foreign Affairs or Relations, and Intelligence committees.

A public, unclassified version of the report should arrive in the coming days, the Mail noted.