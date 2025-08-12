Dana White: UFC to Host First WH Fight Next July 4

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will host a fight at the White House next July 4, UFC CEO Dana White told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday.

"It is definitely going to happen," he said, pointing out that it will be part of celebrations to mark the country's 250th birthday.

White said he talked about the subject with President Donald Trump on Monday night and plans to meet with the president and Ivanka Trump at the end of this month to finalize the details. White said that no fighters have been decided upon yet for the event.

A source familiar with the planning confirmed that the White House expected the event to take place.

Trump had mentioned his desire for a UFC fight at the White House in comments last month during the kickoff for a year's worth of festivities that will celebrate the nation's 250th birthday.

White's announcement comes as UFC finalizes a groundbreaking seven-year streaming deal with Paramount worth an average of $1.1 billion a year.

Politico pointed out that White and Trump have long had a close relationship, with Trump an early backer of the fighting league, hosting a UFC fight at his Atlantic City casino in 2001.

White has been a vocal supporter of the president's political ambitions, including introducing Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

White admitted that an event at the White House would have logistical challenges, as seating could be limited when a UFC fight typically fills up a stadium, The Wall Street Journal reported.

But White said he did not care about that at all, even "if there’s only one seat at this thing. This is so monumental and historical and just such a cool thing. All I care about is the Octagon on the lawn and the fight happening with the backdrop being the White House and the Washington Monument."