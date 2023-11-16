UAW on Pace to Ratify Deals With GM, Ford, Stellantis

United Auto Workers members appear to be set to ratify new contracts with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, ensuring huge pay increases for hourly workers across the 4 1/2-year deal.

The only deal that has fully been ratified is the one with GM. According to the UAW's ratification vote tracker for GM, nearly 36,000 of the company's 48,000 hourly workers voted, with 54.7% approving the deal. An unnamed source with the UAW, which held a six-week strike from Sept. 15 through late October, told the Detroit Free Press the total was complete and the deal was ratified. Still, the results are unofficial.

Through 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the ratification vote tracker for Ford showed 66.7% in favor of ratification out of 30,783 votes cast, and the tracker for Stellantis showed 66.6% in favor out of 20,574 votes cast. Voting officially ends Friday; but the contracts for Ford and Stellantis, the maker of Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge vehicles, appear to be on an easy path for ratification.

Union members will get a total pay increase of 25% over the course of the deal, which runs through April 2028, NBC News reported. The new contracts also reinstate cost-of-living adjustments, let workers reach top wages in three years instead of eight, protect their right to strike over plant closures and include larger company contributions to workers' retirement plans.

Although the terms for all three deals are similar, workers for each company voted to ratify independently.

