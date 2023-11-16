×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: uaw | members | ford | gm | stellantis | pay | increases

UAW on Pace to Ratify Deals With GM, Ford, Stellantis

By    |   Thursday, 16 November 2023 10:13 PM EST

United Auto Workers members appear to be set to ratify new contracts with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, ensuring huge pay increases for hourly workers across the 4 1/2-year deal.

The only deal that has fully been ratified is the one with GM. According to the UAW's ratification vote tracker for GM, nearly 36,000 of the company's 48,000 hourly workers voted, with 54.7% approving the deal. An unnamed source with the UAW, which held a six-week strike from Sept. 15 through late October, told the Detroit Free Press the total was complete and the deal was ratified. Still, the results are unofficial.

Through 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the ratification vote tracker for Ford showed 66.7% in favor of ratification out of 30,783 votes cast, and the tracker for Stellantis showed 66.6% in favor out of 20,574 votes cast. Voting officially ends Friday; but the contracts for Ford and Stellantis, the maker of Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge vehicles, appear to be on an easy path for ratification.

Union members will get a total pay increase of 25% over the course of the deal, which runs through April 2028, NBC News reported. The new contracts also reinstate cost-of-living adjustments, let workers reach top wages in three years instead of eight, protect their right to strike over plant closures and include larger company contributions to workers' retirement plans.

Although the terms for all three deals are similar, workers for each company voted to ratify independently.

Newsmax reached out to the UAW for comment.

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
United Auto Workers members appear to be set to ratify new contracts with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, ensuring huge pay increases for hourly workers across the 4 1/2-year deal.
uaw, members, ford, gm, stellantis, pay, increases, ratification, deal, vote
249
2023-13-16
Thursday, 16 November 2023 10:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved