RMG Poll: Americans Support Israel Over Hamas

Americans of all political persuasions are more opposed to Israel agreeing to a peace deal with Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) than they were early on in the Gaza war, according to a new RMG Research/Gideon 300 survey.

That, despite the Biden administration attempting to pressure Israel into an agreement.

Israel decried and Hamas praised an abstention by the U.S. from a U.N. Security Council vote Monday that called for a cease-fire without demanding the release of the remaining hostages.

Only 30% of U.S. voters say they support a peace deal with the PA, with a mere 10% strongly favoring such a pact, the RMG Research/Gideon 300 poll found.

Initially following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and massacre in Israel and the Israeli counterattack into Gaza, 55% of voters — including 27% strongly in favor — said they favored Israel agreeing to the peace deal with the terrorists.

Among the developments since was PA Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki late last month indicating that the Fatah political faction was open to working together with Hamas.

"Later, when the situation is right, then we could contemplate that option. But what comes first is how to salvage the situation. How to salvage innocent Palestinian lives. How to stop this insane war and how to be able to protect Palestinian people," he said, the Times of Israel reported.

Gideon 300 President Matthew Faraci, in a Wednesday release, said the survey "reveals that voters are squarely opposed to any proposal that would force Israel to make a deal with terrorists, or those who support terror."

"At the beginning of this survey, a slim majority favored the U.S. brokering a deal involving Palestinian Authority. However, after learning about the PA's alignment with Hamas, voters dramatically switched their opinion, and — in the end — a strong majority across all parties opposed such a deal," Faraci said.

"The biggest seismic shift is among Democrats — who swung a stunning 30 points — but there is also significant movement with Independents and Republicans. Elected representatives in both parties should look past the noise and pay close attention to data revealing where the public really is on this issue."

Among voters associated with the Democratic Party, 43% say they still support a peace deal — down from a whopping 73% from initial support

At 28%, independent voters are down from 47% initial support.

At 19%, Republican voters are down from 38% initial support.

The RMG Research/Gideon 300 poll also found that 56% of voters say the PA's actions make it part of the same terror cartel as Hamas.

Just 17% say PA actions do not make it part of the same terror cartel as Hamas, and 27% are not sure.

Gideon 300 partnered RMG Research, founded by Scott Rasmussen, in the national survey that was conducted among 1,000 likely voters March 11-12. No margin of error was given.