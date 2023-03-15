×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | tactical vehicles | romania | jltvs | pentagon

US Approves Sale of Tactical Vehicles to Romania

Wednesday, 15 March 2023 07:21 AM EDT

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible sale of 95 Heavy Gun Carriers Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and related equipment to Romania, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Romania had previously requested 35 JLTVs, bringing the full potential sale up to 129 JLTVs, valued at up to $104 million.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said Oshkosh Corp. was the prime contractor for the equipment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. State Department has approved a possible sale of 95 Heavy Gun Carriers Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and related equipment to Romania, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
u.s., tactical vehicles, romania, jltvs, pentagon
98
2023-21-15
Wednesday, 15 March 2023 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved