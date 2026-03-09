US Warns Travelers on Turkey Risks

Americans have been advised not to visit southeast Turkey and to exercise increased caution when traveling elsewhere in the country due to terrorism, armed conflict, and arbitrary detentions, according to the U.S. State Department.

The updated State Department travel advisory warns that terrorist threats, regional conflict, and the possibility of Americans being detained by Turkish authorities pose ongoing risks for U.S. citizens visiting the NATO ally.

While the advisory level for Turkey overall remains at Level 2 — "Exercise Increased Caution" — officials stress that some areas face far greater dangers, particularly the country's southeastern provinces near Syria and Iran.

The State Department specifically issued a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory for southeast Turkey, citing risks tied to terrorism and armed conflict in neighboring countries.

Officials also ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and their families to leave the U.S. Consulate General in Adana on March 9, citing safety concerns.

The consulate has suspended all services, and Americans in the region have been strongly encouraged to depart immediately.

The warning comes as tensions in the Middle East remain high following hostilities between the United States and Iran that erupted Feb. 28.

Turkish officials said NATO air defenses intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile headed toward Turkish airspace on March 4, marking a rare instance of the regional conflict threatening a NATO member.

U.S. officials also cautioned that terrorist groups continue plotting potential attacks in Turkey, which could occur with little warning.

"Terrorists may attack tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, malls, hotels, and places of worship," the advisory warned.

Another concern highlighted in the advisory is the risk of arbitrary detention of U.S. citizens by Turkish authorities.

The State Department said Americans have been arrested over alleged links to terrorist organizations based on minimal evidence and limited legal protections.

In some cases, Americans have also been subject to exit bans preventing them from leaving the country, while public criticism of the government — including comments posted on social media — can lead to detention.

The warning also noted growing anti-Western sentiment in parts of Turkey amid rising tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Despite the security concerns, most of Turkey remains open to tourism.

Popular destinations including Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum, and Cappadocia continue to operate normally, according to travel industry officials, Conde Nast Traveler reported.

Travel experts say the advisory is largely precautionary, though military activity in the broader Middle East could disrupt international flights in the region.

The State Department is urging Americans who travel to Turkey to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and allow U.S. officials to contact them during emergencies.

Officials also recommend avoiding demonstrations, remaining alert in crowded tourist areas, monitoring local media, and maintaining a plan to leave the country quickly if conditions deteriorate.

The advisory underscores how escalating tensions in the Middle East continue to affect travel safety across the region, even in countries not directly involved in the fighting.