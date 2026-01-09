WATCH TV LIVE

US Seizes Venezuela-Linked Tanker Olina in Caribbean

Friday, 09 January 2026 09:26 AM EST

U.S. forces boarded another oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, according to the U.S. military on Friday, as the Trump administration continues to target sanctioned tankers traveling to and from Venezuela.

The pre-dawn action was carried out by U.S. Marines and Navy, taking part in the monthslong buildup of forces in the Caribbean, according to U.S. Southern Command, which declared “there is no safe haven for criminals” as it announced the seizure of the vessel called the Olina.

Navy officials couldn’t immediately provide details about whether the Coast Guard was part of the force that took control of the vessel as has been the case in the previous seizures.

The Olina is the fifth tanker that has been seized by U.S. forces as part of a broader effort by President Donald Trump's administration to control the distribution of Venezuela’s oil products globally following the U.S. ouster of President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise nighttime raid.

