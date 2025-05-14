US Nuclear Weapons Revamp to Approach $1T by 2034

The cost of maintaining and modernizing the United States' nuclear arsenal is expected to soar to nearly $1 trillion over the next decade, marking a 25% increase from previous estimates, according to a new report from the Congressional Budget Office, USA Today reported.

The United States will spend approximately $946 billion between 2025 and 2034 on its nuclear weapons program, according to an April 24 report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The sum covers the cost of sustaining, operating, and modernizing the country's nuclear warheads; the delivery systems, including bombers, submarines, and intercontinental ballistic missiles; and the infrastructure that supports their development and production.

The latest estimate represents a $190 billion, or 25%, increase over the CBO's previous projection for 2023 to 2032.

The CBO said that more than half the increase is attributed to program cost overruns. A key factor is the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile program, which has seen substantial price growth. Other contributors include modest increases across other nuclear modernization projects and sites operated by the National Nuclear Security Administration.

"The huge expenses tallied in this report were not anticipated at the outset of the nuclear modernization program," said Greg Mello, director of the Los Alamos Study Group, which tracks the activities of the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Critics of the nation's nuclear weapons posture expressed alarm at the ballooning costs. Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, called the trend a warning sign.

Kimball stated that the "skyrocketing costs" of the nuclear arsenal are likely to "go even higher," noting that the CBO estimate does not fully include cost increases recently identified in the Sentinel program. A required review in 2024 revealed an 81% jump in that program's price.

He also urged President Donald Trump's administration to take steps to reengage in arms control negotiations with China and to extend the New START treaty with Russia, which is scheduled to expire in early 2026.

"Failure to do so will undermine U.S. and global security and could mean that more taxpayer dollars are wasted on weapons of mass destruction rather than programs that meet real human needs," Kimball said.

Supporters of the nuclear modernization effort argue that the growing investments are necessary to maintain a credible deterrent against Russia, China, and other nuclear-armed adversaries. They argue that aging systems must be replaced to ensure national security amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

The CBO bases its projections on current federal budget proposals and includes modest adjustments for potential cost growth based on agency historical trends.

Between 2025 and 2034, nuclear weapons are expected to account for 8.4% of total national defense spending, a significant rise from the 3.9% share in the 2014 defense budget.

As defense spending trends upward and approaches $1 trillion annually, nuclear programs are poised to consume a growing portion of military resources.