×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | military drills | south korea | b1b bomber

US B-1B Bomber Joins Military Drills With SKorea

Wednesday, 30 August 2023 09:54 AM EDT

A U.S. B-1B bomber joined military drills by the United States and South Korea on Wednesday, the 10th such flight by an American bomber this year as the allies have stepped up responses to threats from North Korea.

The bomber flew alongside South Korean FA-50 jets and U.S. Air Force F-16 fighters as part of ongoing Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, South Korea's defense ministry said.

North Korea routinely denounces the annual military drills as a rehearsal for war. The allies have stressed the exercises are defensive in nature.

The bomber flight came days after North Korea attempted a satellite launch that ended in failure.

The two countries began Ulchi Freedom Shield last week - a joint large-scale military exercise designed to enhance their response to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats, with the second part kicking off on Monday.

Wednesday's exercise was a demonstration of what the allies have called "extended deterrence" in the face of North Korea's recent space launch vehicle flights and a show of "strong united defense posture," South Korea's defense ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday in a speech marking Navy Day, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused the United States and its allies of increasing the risk of nuclear war, referring to an Aug. 18 summit at Camp David between the United States, South Korea and Japan.

"Owing to the reckless confrontational moves of the U.S. and other hostile forces, the waters off the Korean Peninsula have been reduced to the world's biggest war hardware concentration spot, the most unstable waters with the danger of a nuclear war," Kim was quoted as saying by state media KCNA. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A U.S. B-1B bomber joined military drills by the United States and South Korea on Wednesday, the 10th such flight by an American bomber this year as the allies have stepped up responses to threats from North Korea. The bomber flew alongside South Korean FA-50 jets and U.S....
u.s., military drills, south korea, b1b bomber
273
2023-54-30
Wednesday, 30 August 2023 09:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved