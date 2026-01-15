WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: u.s. | mexico | cartels | fentanyl

NY Times: US Pressing Mexico to Allow Forces to Fight Cartels

Thursday, 15 January 2026 06:40 AM EST

The United States is intensifying pressure on Mexico to allow U.S. military forces to conduct joint operations to dismantle fentanyl labs inside the country, The New York Times ‍reported on Thursday, citing U.S. officials.

U.S. ‍officials want American forces, either Special Operations troops or CIA officers, to accompany ⁠Mexican soldiers on raids on suspected fentanyl labs, the report said, citing multiple unnamed officials.

President Donald Trump ​told Fox News last week that cartels were running Mexico and suggested the U.S. could strike land targets to ‍combat them, in one of a series of threats ⁠to deploy U.S. military force against drug cartels.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that she ruled out a U.S. military intervention to combat drug cartels following a "good ⁠conversation" with Trump on ​security and drug trafficking.

The ⁠U.S. request to Mexico to use U.S. forces was renewed after ‍Washington's forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a raid on ‌January 3, the New York Times report said.

Sheinbaum has previously declined offers of military action from Trump.

Reuters ⁠could not ​immediately verify The ‍New York Times report. The White House and Mexico's foreign ministry did not immediately respond ‍to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United States is intensifying pressure on Mexico to allow U.S. military forces to conduct joint operations to dismantle fentanyl labs inside the country, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing U.S. officials. U.S. officials want American forces, either Special...
u.s., mexico, cartels, fentanyl
204
2026-40-15
Thursday, 15 January 2026 06:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved