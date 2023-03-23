Military Officers Urge US to Arm Israel Against Iran

An open letter signed by 44 retired military officials and published Monday urged the United States government to increase its military support of Israel in order to ensure Iran does not successfully create or acquire nuclear weapons.

Noting that “Iran is coming ever closer to crossing the nuclear threshold,” the letter argues that “the United States should immediately provide Israel with the advanced weapons it needs to deter and prevent a nuclear Iran.”

The letter was published by JINSA, the Jewish Institute of National Security for America, whose stated mission is “educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East, the cornerstone of which is a robust U.S.-Israeli security cooperation.”

The letter states that as the U.S. has provided significant military support to Ukraine to fight Russia, so too should it arm Israel to fight Iran, emphasizing that “it’s vital to arm capable and willing partners facing regional threats, and best to do so before conflict erupts.”

The letter goes into detail regarding military equipment its signers believe worth providing to Israel.

“The U.S. should expedite delivery — through outright sale, temporary lease, or prepositioning in Israel — KC-46A aerial refueling tankers, F-15Is, F-35s, and precision-guided munitions, such as the joint direct attack munition (JDAM),” the letter suggests.

