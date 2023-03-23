×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | israel | arm | iran

Military Officers Urge US to Arm Israel Against Iran

By    |   Thursday, 23 March 2023 10:52 AM EDT

An open letter signed by 44 retired military officials and published Monday urged the United States government to increase its military support of Israel in order to ensure Iran does not successfully create or acquire nuclear weapons.

Noting that “Iran is coming ever closer to crossing the nuclear threshold,” the letter argues that “the United States should immediately provide Israel with the advanced weapons it needs to deter and prevent a nuclear Iran.”

The letter was published by JINSA, the Jewish Institute of National Security for America, whose stated mission is “educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East, the cornerstone of which is a robust U.S.-Israeli security cooperation.”

The letter states that as the U.S. has provided significant military support to Ukraine to fight Russia, so too should it arm Israel to fight Iran, emphasizing that “it’s vital to arm capable and willing partners facing regional threats, and best to do so before conflict erupts.”

The letter goes into detail regarding military equipment its signers believe worth providing to Israel.

“The U.S. should expedite delivery — through outright sale, temporary lease, or prepositioning in Israel — KC-46A aerial refueling tankers, F-15Is, F-35s, and precision-guided munitions, such as the joint direct attack munition (JDAM),” the letter suggests.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An open letter signed by 44 retired military officials and published Monday urged the United States government to increase its military support of Israel in order to ensure Iran does not successfully create or acquire nuclear weapons. Noting that "Iran is coming ever closer...
u.s., israel, arm, iran
229
2023-52-23
Thursday, 23 March 2023 10:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved