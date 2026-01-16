WATCH TV LIVE

US Envoy: Greenland 'Deal' Possible

Friday, 16 January 2026 07:23 AM EST

President ⁠Donald Trump's special envoy to Greenland said he plans to visit the Danish territory in ‍March, and that ‍he believes a deal can be made.

"I ⁠do believe that there's a deal that should and ​will be made once this plays out," Jeff Landry told ‍Fox News in an interview on ⁠Friday as a bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers was set to meet leaders of ⁠Greenland and ​Denmark.

"The president ⁠is serious. I think he's ‍laid the markers down. He's told Denmark ‌what he's looking for, and now it's a matter ⁠of ​having Secretary (of ‍State Marco) Rubio and Vice President JD Vance ‍make a deal."

