Report: US Deports 100 Iranians After Tehran Deal

The United States is deporting around 100 Iranians back to Iran, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two senior Iranian officials involved in the negotiations and a U.S. official with knowledge of the plans.

Iranian officials said a U.S.-chartered flight took off from Louisiana on Monday and was scheduled to arrive in Iran by way of Qatar sometime on Tuesday, according to the report.

The identities of the Iranians and their reasons for attempting to immigrate to the U.S. were not immediately clear, the paper said.

The White House and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.