Potential US Citizens Face 'Good Moral Character' Test

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services plans to take a more rigorous and holistic approach when dealing with those applying for naturalization, emphasizing good moral character reflected in positive attributes and contributions to the community.

"Evaluating aliens seeking to become naturalized is the most sacred and profound responsibility that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is charged with performing," the agency wrote Friday in a memo to officers, The Hill reported Monday. "Becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen means being an active and responsible member of society instead of just having a right to live and work in the United States.

"Among other eligibility factors, aliens applying for naturalization must demonstrate that he or she has been and continues to be an individual of good moral character [GMC]. Evaluating GMC involves more than a cursory mechanical review focused on the absence of wrongdoing. It entails a holistic assessment of an alien's behavior, adherence to societal norms, and positive contributions that affirmatively demonstrate good moral character."

The memo stated that among the factors to determine an applicant's good moral character are:

Sustained community involvement and contributions in the U.S.

Family caregiving, responsibility, and ties in the U.S.

Educational attainment.

Stable and lawful employment history and achievements.

Length of lawful residence in the U.S.

Compliance with tax obligations and financial responsibility in the U.S.

U.S. law has long prevented those convicted of murder and other serious violent crimes from gaining U.S. citizenship, and applicants were required to be considered as having good moral character, according to The Hill. But the new memo also encourages officers to consider rejecting applicants with other convictions, including drug use or two or more convictions for driving under the influence.

Officers are also encouraged to weigh conduct that might not be illegal but frowned upon, such as "reckless or habitual traffic infractions" or soliciting.

"Repeated criminal conduct such as multiple DUI convictions undermines moral character unless rebutted by affirmative evidence of reform," the memo stated. "In assessing conditional bars officers have authority — and now explicit directive — to weigh all relevant evidence, both adverse and favorable, before granting or denying naturalization."

Officers are also urged to consider evidence of reform, including compliance with court orders, payment of lapses in taxes of child support payments, or "community testimony" from those who can vouch for their good character.

"GMC findings must go beyond the absence of disqualifying acts, it must reflect a genuine positive assessment of who the alien is and how they have lived in their community," the memo stated.